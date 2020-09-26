Ranking the Best MLB Pennant Races Since 2000

0 of 10

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

You would think that by the end of a 162-game season, it would be easier to separate the haves from the have-nots. But in just the past two decades of Major League Baseball, there have been a ton of pennant races that weren't decided until Game 162.

Some even required a Game 163 tiebreaker.

Before we dive in, let's acknowledge that "pennant race" is a rather archaic term. There hasn't really been a pennant race since MLB added the League Championship Series in 1969, and it definitely hasn't been a pennant race since they split each league into three divisions and added a wild-card spot before the 1994 season. But we still use the term loosely when referring to a playoff spot (or multiple spots, preferably) decided in the final few days of the regular season.

So, what makes a good pennant race?

First and foremost, a close finish is a must. If two teams are basically tied for the entirety of April-August only for one of them to pull away and clinch the division with a week to go, no one is going to remember.

In fact, the opposite scenario makes for a more intriguing pennant race. If there's a 10-game gap between two teams for most of the season before either the front-runner collapses or the trailing squad catches fire, that makes for great theatre.

And the more the merrier. A two-horse race for one spot is nice. A three-horse race for one spot is better. But once you start talking about five teams battling for three spots with all sorts of potential tiebreaker scenarios in play heading into the final weekend or even the final day of the regular season, now you're cooking with gas.

Household names and hallmark teams never hurt, either. Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees jostling with David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox for both the AL East and the AL MVP is inherently more intriguing than a photo finish between Minnesota and Detroit.

But one thing that doesn't factor into the greatness of a pennant race is what happens in the postseason. In most cases, we'll briefly touch on how well (or poorly) the race winner fared in the playoffs, but that information played no factor in the rankings.