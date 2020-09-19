How Many Current MLB Players Will End Up Making the Hall of Fame?

2 of 11

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

2B Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

His ties to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal could damage Jose Altuve's chances. But the 30-year-old second baseman has a trio of batting titles, six All-Star appearances and an MVP award to his name. Assuming this season's downturn in production is an anomaly, he should compile HOF-worthy stats before his career is over.

3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has won a Gold Glove in each of his first seven MLB seasons and had five top-eight MVP finishes. Even allowing for the Coors Field bump, few players possess such a high level of offensive output and elite glove work. At age 29, he has ample time to build his Cooperstown case.

RF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts has won four consecutive Gold Gloves for his play in right field and was the American League MVP with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. At age 27, he's locked into a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that will give him a chance to perform in one of the game's biggest markets for years to come.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jack Morris rode into the Hall of Fame based largely on his postseason legacy, and Madison Bumgarner could follow a similar path. The left-hander cemented his October legend with the San Francisco Giants. While he's struggling through an injury-marred year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, his trio of rings and 2.11 ERA in 102.1 playoff innings may be enough.

2B Robinson Cano, New York Mets

With 332 career home runs and a .303 batting average, Robinson Cano is one of the best offensive second basemen in baseball history. He was also slapped with an 80-game suspension in 2018 for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy, which has kept other elite players out of the Hall. Whether Cano is punished similarly by voters remains to be seen.

RHP Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom has the stats (2.09 ERA, 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings) to win a third straight NL Cy Young Award. Add his 2014 NL Rookie of the Year prize, and you've got the makings of a Hall of Fame hurler. Plus, at age 32, deGrom has time to compile further stats and accolades.

RF Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper burst on the scene as the NL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and was named NL MVP in 2015 with an otherworldly 1.109 OPS. He hasn't replicated that output since, but he's tallied six All-Star appearances and is still only 27 years old. Another few years of peak output should place him in the HOF arena.

3B/SS Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Manny Machado has made four All-Star teams, won two Gold Gloves and twice finished in the top five in AL MVP balloting. He's still just 28 years old and could extend his prime-level production for another several seasons. If he does, the San Diego Padres third baseman could finish with a no-doubt HOF stat line.

OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

When Giancarlo Stanton mashed 59 home runs and notched 132 RBI in 2017 en route to National League MVP honors with the Miami Marlins, it seemed almost inevitable he'd end up a Hall of Famer. But injuries limited him to just 18 games last season with the New York Yankees and have held him to 16 contests in 2020. Now that he's reached 30 and appears to be destined for designated hitter duties going forward, Stanton will need to remain off the injured list and build on his 312 career dingers to have a shot at Cooperstown immortality.

1B Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

Joey Votto has made six All-Star teams, won NL MVP honors in 2010, a Gold Glove in 2011 and has led the Senior Circuit in on-base percentage seven times. In terms of counting stats, he's got 293 home runs and 1,900 hits. He'll almost assuredly get past the 300 HR, 2,000 hit threshold, but the 37-year-old's ability to remain productive for another couple of seasons at least could determine whether he earns enshrinement.