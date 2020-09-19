2020 Stanley Cup Final Preview: Stars vs. Lightning Series Breakdown

0 of 6

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

One team was sort of expected to be here. The other is more of a surprise.

And regardless of whether you think either warrants its description, the matchup is set.

The Tampa Bay Lighting will face the Dallas Stars in a seven-game rumble for the Stanley Cup in the pandemic-resistant bubble at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Lightning, lest anyone forget, were supposed to be in this position last season after running away with the league's regular-season points lead. Instead, they saw a glorious 2018-19 campaign wind up in shambles after a historic four-game ouster at the sticks and skates of the No. 8 Columbus Blue Jackets.

To their credit, the boys from Florida's Gulf Coast rehitched their wagons and were the NHL's fourth-best point-getting team this time around. They then worked their way through a round-robin tuneup before taking out the Blue Jackets and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in five games apiece.

An Eastern Conference title series with the New York Islanders lasted a bit longer than some predicted, but still ended in the Lightning's favor after six games.

Meanwhile, the Stars find themselves the last team standing in the Western Conference after exiting the round-robin series as a No. 3 seed, beating the Calgary Flames in six games and then toppling the two teams seeded ahead of them—the No. 2 Colorado Avalanche and the No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights—in seven and five games, respectively.

Dallas was only the league's 10th-best regular-season team when it came to compiling points and would have been seeded fifth in the West based on that stat, but the league chose to rank teams based on points percentage, which vaulted the Stars ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and into the round-robin fray.

The Oilers got the fifth seed and were beaten in the qualifying round by the No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks.

The Lightning and the Stars have won one Stanley Cup apiece, with Dallas' banner going up in 1999 after a six-game defeat of the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay's celebration coming five years later in 2004 following a seven-game defeat of the Flames.

The quest for a second title begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Games will then take place every other night. Game 5, if necessary, would be played on Sept. 26, and the series would continue with Games 6 and 7 on Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.

The B/R ice hockey team reconvened to forecast the sport's main event series and broke it down across several categories. We finish by thrusting out our neck with a prediction on which team will be taking the silver chalice for a celebratory lap and some team pictures in Edmonton's icy hub.