Tony Todd Found Autographed Michael Jordan Bat in Car Trunk After 26 Years

John Swart/Associated Press

Some people clean out their cars and find some spare change from time to time. And other people happen to find a baseball bat signed by Michael Jordan just chilling in the trunk.

Wait, what?

Hollywood actor and stuntman Tony Todd found a signed Louisville Slugger from Jordan's time in the Arizona Fall League in his 1966 Pontiac LeMans, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He hadn't remembered he even had the unique piece of memorabilia until a fan reminded him that he owned it while The Last Dance was airing this spring.

"My God, I had totally forgotten I had the M.J. bat to be honest," Todd said. "When the guy mentioned it, I sprinted through the house like Carl Lewis. I'm running around the house, going, 'Where's the bat? Where's the bat?' I couldn't find it.'"

Todd and Jordan had met in the clubhouse after a Scottsdale Scorpions game in 1994, his last year as a professional baseball player. Jordan thought Todd looked familiar and was impressed when Todd told him he was in the movie Little Big League. Jordan gave him the signed bat and took a picture with him and actor Malcolm Norrington before the trio met up with Charles Barkley for dinner.

Quite the memory. And quite the piece of memorabilia to uncover 26 years later.

Todd plans to put the bat up for auction.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I'm not in desperate need to sell it, and I don't want to give it away," he said, "but there can't be that many Jordan bats signed."