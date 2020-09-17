Rafael Devers' HR, Nathan Eovaldi's Strong Start Lift Red Sox to Win vs. Marlins

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up a nine-game, 11-day road trip on a winning streak with a 5-3 defeat of the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

With a full count and two outs, Kevin Plawecki was the difference-maker in the bottom of the sixth inning, knocking a two-run double to end a scoreless jam. In their next ups, Rafael Devers, who had already extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single, hit a three-run home run to break the game open.

The Marlins matched Boston's three-run seventh inning with as many runs when they got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Jorge Alfaro hit an RBI single to give Miami its first run of the day before Chad Wallach brought one run in with a double and Starling Marte sent in another on a groundout.

Boston, sitting in the bottom of the American League East standings, improved to 19-32. With the win, the Red Sox secured the 2-1 series victory and kept Miami from taking its first series against Boston since 1997.

The Marlins fell to 25-23, a setback in their race with the Atlanta Braves for the National League East title.



Notable Performers

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, Red Sox: 5.0 IP, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts

Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox: 2-for-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI

Jorge Alfaro, PH, 1-for-1, run, RBI

Garrett Cooper, DH, Marlins: 2-for-4, run

Nathan Eovaldi is Back

When he returned from the injured list last weekend, Eovaldi only threw three innings, giving up three hits and a run in the process as the Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. In his second start back from the 10-day IL, where he went at the end of August to heal a calf strain, the former Miami pitcher starred against his previous team.

Eovaldi struck out seven in five scoreless innings Thursday, giving up two hits before Phillips Valdez took the mound in relief.

As the unimpressive season winds down for Boston, there's at least something to look forward to for Boston fans with plans for Eovaldi to make two more starts.

Corey Dickerson Couldn't Get It Done with RISP

The 31-year-old left fielder was 0-6 against Eovaldi entering Thursday, and he struggled to produce at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts when the Marlins needed it most. When he was fanned in the bottom of the seventh, it was with runners on second and third as the Marlins trailed 5-2.

He's one of three Marlins with six home runs this season, but he struggles to produce with runners in scoring position, going just 5-for-32 (.156) with men on in 2020.

Dickerson, who hit in the leadoff spot Thursday, was on the bench Wednesday when Miami beat Boston 8-4.

What's Next?

The Red Sox will head home to host the New York Yankees in a three-game series this weekend, while the Marlins are set to host to a five-game marathon against the Nationals, with two double-headers helping to make up cancellations after their COVID-19 outbreak earlier this summer.