The Best MLB Defender at Every Position in 2020 Season

0 of 9

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season will feature many statistical anomalies.

That factored into our recent ranking of the best offensive performers, and it'll hold true with this look at the top defenders at each position this year.

We used FanGraphs' defensive metrics as a guide but included the eye test and recent award results (i.e. Gold Gloves).

There is a know-it-when-we-see-it aspect here, especially in a truncated campaign.