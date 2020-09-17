NFL Picks Week 2: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Given the fluidity of point spreads, the timing of an NFL wager can make or break it.

Bet early, and you'll be without the benefit of the final injury report, potential depth chart changes or unexpected changes in the weather forecast. Bet late, and you'll miss the market corrections of a point spread that was either too small or not big enough.

It's hard to say when the best time to place a wager is, and it might change from one game to the next.

But you can never be too early with your research, as an informed gambler typically gives themselves the best chance for success. Let's start the Week 2 cram session, then, with a look at the latest lines from DraftKings and some expert selections already written in digital ink.

NFL Week 2 Point Spreads and Over/Under Totals

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-6) | O/U 43.5

San Francisco 49ers (-7) at New York Jets | O/U 42.5

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) at Miami Dolphin | O/U 41

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-6) | O/U 49.5

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) | O/U 41.5

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) | O/U 47.5

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts (-3) | O/U 48.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-9) | O/U 42.5

Los Angeles Rams (-1) at Philadelphia Eagles | O/U 45.5

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) | O/U 52.5

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-5.5) | O/U 42

Washington at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5) | O/U 47.5

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Los Angeles Chargers | O/U 47.5

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at Houston Texans | O/U 51.5

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (-4) | O/U 45

New Orleans Saints (-6) at Las Vegas Raiders | O/U 49.5

Expert Predictions

Packers (-6) Easily Cover



This prediction comes from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, and the rationale isn't hard to follow.

"The Lions made Mitch Trubisky look good," Prisco wrote. "Watch what Aaron Rodgers does to them. Blowout."

Prisco's crystal ball has the Packers winning by 11. That's basically what they just did to a better Vikings team. Green Bay won that game by nine points, but it was more lopsided than it sounds. The Packers led by as many as 19 points, and they were up 17 with two minutes left.

Rodgers was awesome in that game (364 passing yards, four touchdowns with no interceptions), and he could be better in this one. The Lions allowed the second-most passing yards last season, then traded away star cornerback Darius Slay. In Week 1, they collapsed late and allowed Trubisky to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Vikings (+3) Win Outright

Sporting News' Tadd Haislop sees Minnesota not only covering this spread in this matchup of 0-1 teams, but tallying a 30-24 triumph over the Colts.

"The Vikings...lost to a much better team than the Colts did," Haislop wrote. "They also have more stability at quarterback and better health in the running game."

Minnesota lost its opener in large part because Aaron Rodgers did Aaron Rodgers things. That happens. Most weeks, the Vikings can follow the same game script to victory. Kirk Cousins went 19-of-25 for 259 yards and two scores. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison combined for 100 rushing yards and two scores on only 18 attempts. Adam Thielen had six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. That should be a winning formula.

Indianapolis, on the other hand, couldn't contain Gardner Minshew II (three touchdowns against one incompletion) or undrafted rookie running back James Robinson (90 scrimmage yards on 17 touches). The Colts also lost Marlon Mack to a season-ending Achilles tear in that contest.

Rams (-1) Ride Defense To Win

L.A. already has one quality win in the books with its Sunday night triumph over Dallas. The Rams have to like their chances about turning this into a winning streak after watching the Eagles turn a 17-point lead into a 10-point loss against Washington.

Carson Wentz was sacked eight times in that game. He could be going down early and often in this one, too.

"Philadelphia's injury-depleted offensive line could not have been worse against Washington, and expecting that unit to reverse course and find a way to block Aaron Donald this week seems almost laughable," Benjamin Hoffman wrote for the New York Times. "Quarterback Carson Wentz may want to look into wearing some knee pads."

This has a chance to get ugly for Philadelphia. L.A.'s defense can hound Wentz, and its offense can produce pyrotechnics. While Jared Goff didn't find the end zone, he did throw for 275 yards, while sixth-year running back Malcolm Brown made a strong case for featured-back status by rushing for 79 yards and two scores and catching three passes for another 31 yards.