NFL Coaches Could Be Deposed in Antonio Brown's Sexual Assault Case

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Brown, who was released by the Raiders last week and is now with the New England Patriots, has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

NFL head coaches and front-office executives reportedly could be deposed as part of a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and rape against free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported Thursday that Brown's legal team has argued he hasn't been offered an NFL contract because of the ongoing case. In turn, lawyers for Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer who filed the lawsuit, are seeking communications between teams and the wideout.

                 

