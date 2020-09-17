NFL Coaches Could Be Deposed in Antonio Brown's Sexual Assault Case

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

NFL head coaches and front-office executives reportedly could be deposed as part of a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and rape against free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported Thursday that Brown's legal team has argued he hasn't been offered an NFL contract because of the ongoing case. In turn, lawyers for Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer who filed the lawsuit, are seeking communications between teams and the wideout.

