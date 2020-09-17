NFL TV Schedule 2020: Week 2 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

In Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, there were five head coaches making their debuts for their respective new teams. However, only one was victorious. And it wasn't the one many likely would have predicted to win his season opener.

Despite facing a 17-point deficit in the first half, the Washington Football Team rallied back for a 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday to make Ron Rivera a winner in his first game leading the team. And Rivera's impact was quickly shown, as his defense tallied eight sacks, and he converted a fourth-down attempt in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, which led to Washington's eventual go-ahead score.

Joe Judge (New York Giants), Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys), Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) and Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns) all lost their first games as the head coach of their new teams, and each will be looking to lead a bounce-back victory in Week 2.

It's a long season, and there's only one week in the books. So, a lot could happen with these coaches' teams (as well as the rest of the NFL) over the next 16 weeks.

Here's a look at the full coverage schedule for this week's action, followed by a breakdown of several games to watch.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Television Map

Per 506 Sports

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL.com

Sunday, Sept. 20

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports app

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC and Watch ESPN

Week 2 Games to Watch

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Panthers' hire of Rhule as their head coach wasn't the only change that this pair of NFC South rivals made during the offseason. Each brought in a new starting quarterback, as Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater and Tampa Bay brought in six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

And neither Bridgewater nor Brady got off to the start in 2020 that they would have hoped for. Bridgewater went 22-of-34 for 269 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 34-30 loss to the Raiders, while Brady went 23-of-36 for 239 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a rushing score in the Bucs' 34-23 loss to the Saints.

One of these quarterbacks is going to get his first win with his new team this Sunday. And they could both potentially lead big offensive days in what shcould be a high-scoring affair. Carolina still has one of the top running backs in the NFL in Christian McCaffrey, while Tampa Bay has a pair of top-tier wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, though Godwin is a doubt for the matchup because of concussion.

Although it's only Week 2, a win for the Buccaneers could go a long way in proving that they're going to be a contender in the NFC South this season and the offseason hype was deserved. Brady lost four or fewer games in 10 of his last 11 seasons in New England. With an 0-2 start, he'd already be halfway there.

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

Washington wasn't the only team to pull off an impressive upset in Week 1. The Cardinals traveled to San Francisco and notched a 24-20 win over the 49ers, the defending NFC champions. And with Kyler Murray leading Arizona's offense, this could be a team to watch in 2020.

Murray began his second NFL season by going 26-of-40 with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also led a late scoring drive that gave the Cardinals the lead, with Kenyan Drake's one-yard touchdown run putting them ahead with five minutes.

Murray and Drake aren't the only dynamic players on Arizona's offense, as it also now has wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had an impressive Cardinals debut by hauling in 14 passes for 151 yards. So, the Washington defense (which had eight sacks and two interceptions vs. Philadelphia) is going to face a challenge on the road this week.

However, one of these teams is going to start 2-0, perhaps proving that it should be considered a challenger in the NFC this season. It's more likely to be Arizona, but Washington looked much improved under the leadership of Rivera in Week 1.

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Steven Senne/Associated Press

This may be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, but it's not the same Patriots team that won that game at the end of the 2014 season. New England is now a team that appears to be relying on its running game to complement its defense, a strategy that worked well in its 21-11 win over Miami in Week 1.

Brady is gone, but the Patriots went out and signed former NFL MVP Cam Newton to lead their offense. He's battled injuries in recent years, but he looked good against the Dolphins, running for a team-high 75 yards and two touchdowns, as part of a rushing attack that compiled 217 yards and three scores.

The Pats face a much larger challenge this week in the Seahawks, who notched a 38-25 road win over the Falcons to open the season. Quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, and Seattle won despite giving up 506 total yards of offense.

With New England's strong defense looking to limit Seattle's offense, that matchup should help make this an exciting Sunday night contest. Both of these teams could end up having strong seasons, so this will be one of the better Week 2 matchups to watch.