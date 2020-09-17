Fantasy Football Week 2: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

Now it's time to kick things into hurry-up mode and bang out some more questions rapid-fire style.

The only thing better than being wrong is being wrong and fast.

Slaussboss has a question at quarterback. "Should I start Matt Ryan or Cam [Newton]?"

If Week 1 is any indication, the New England Patriots are going to use Newton as a runner quite a bit. That doesn't hurt his fantasy value even a little. But Matt Ryan of the Falcons (DraftKings DFS Value $6,600) just topped 450 passing yards and travels to Dallas this week in a game with more than a little shootout potential.

It's flex help that mwin20 is looking for. "Kareem Hunt, D.J. Chark or Emmanuel Sanders?"

Not that long ago, Chark would have been the guy here. He's capable of a big week at any time and should see a bump in targets against the Titans. Kareem Hunt of the Browns is the high-floor play after getting 17 touches against the Ravens in Week 1. But I'm going to roll the dice here and say Emmanuel Sanders (DraftKings DFS Value $5,800), who will serve as the No. 1 receiver for the Saints against the Las Vegas Raiders with Michael Thomas on the shelf.

javontaelamar is looking for some assistance at wide receiver. "Robert Woods or Will Fuller PPR?"

There's no wrong answer here. Fuller showed his upside when healthy last week with eight catches for 112 yards on 10 targets last week against the Chiefs, while Robert Woods of the Rams caught six passes for 105 yards against the Cowboys. The edge here goes to Will Fuller (DraftKings DFS Value $6,300)—both receivers face tough challenges from Pro Bowl cornerbacks in Week 2, but Fuller is more likely to be force-fed targets by Deshaun Watson as the Texans play catch-up against the Ravens.

BayLegend is choosing between youth and experience in the backfield. "Should I start Melvin Gordon or Jonathan Taylor?"

Gordon was better than some expected in his debut for the Denver Broncos, and with Phillip Lindsay nursing a bum toe, he could see a featured back workload in Week 2. The problem is that workload comes against a Pittsburgh defense that just held Saquon Barkley to six yards on 15 carries. Jonathan Taylor (DraftKings DFS Value $5,700) of the Colts doesn't have a great matchup against the Vikings, but it's certainly better than six yards on 15 freaking carries.

Jonnypro is dealing with injuries at wide receiver. "If [Chris] Godwin is out with a concussion, Stefon Diggs or Sterling Shepard?"

That Godwin didn't show symptoms until Wednesday isn't a great sign for his Week 2 availability. If Week 1 was any indication, Darius Slayton (and not Shepard) is Daniel Jones' preferred target in New York. The Miami Dolphins have a solid pair of cornerbacks, but Buffalo's Stefon Diggs (DraftKings DFS Value $6,500) should get his after posting eight grabs for 86 yards on nine targets in his Bills debut.

killa_cam needs one of wide receivers to rebound in Week 2. "[Michael] Gallup or OBJ?"

As a Browns fan, it would be great if I could tell you that Odell Beckham was going to rebound after catching just three of 10 targets for 22 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. But at this point, we shouldn't believe a rebound is coming until we by-golly see it. Roll with Michael Gallup (DraftKings DFS Value $5,600) of the Cowboys in what could be Week 2's highest scoring game. The defense for the Atlanta Falcons is...not good.

mattynice1711 is in "tight end hell" (his words). "[Mike] Gesicki, [Chris] Herndon or pick up [Jonnu] Smith?"

After Tennessee's Jonnu Smith (DraftKings DFS Value $4,200) posted four catches for 36 yards and a score in Week 1, he's worth a look over Herndon—it's not a bad idea to divest as many shares of the putrid New York Jets offense as possible. Not only that, but Smith also is worth the Week 2 start against the Jaguars over Gesicki, whose Miami Dolphins face a Buffalo Bills team that gave up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2019.

