NHL Playoffs 2020: Stanley Cup Scores, Updated Odds and Predictions

Three NHL teams will remain in Edmonton, Alberta, for at least two more days.

The New York Islanders extended the Eastern Conference Final to Game 6 with a double-overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday.

The Dallas Stars are patiently awaiting the winner of that series to start the Stanley Cup Final inside Rogers Place.

Even though Dallas already secured its berth in the championship series, it is not the favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay remains the championship favorite, but the gap between it and Dallas is narrow with Game 6 on the horizon.

Updated Stanley Cup Scores

Tuesday, September 15

Game 5: New York Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 (Final/2 OT)

Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game 6

Tampa Bay (-155; bet $155 to win $100)

New York Islanders (+132; bet $100 to win $132)

To Win Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay (-118)

Dallas (+130)

New York Islanders (+1050)

Prediction

Tampa Bay Advances With Game 6 Win

Tampa Bay produced the better offensive numbers in Game 5 but managed just a single goal past Semyon Varlamov.

The Lightning outshot the Islanders 37-24 and had a majority of their top players active in the attacking zone despite a lineup shakeup with Brayden Point out injured.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press that it was "too hard to tell right now" if Point could be healthy for Thursday.

If Point is not capable of playing in Game 6, the Lightning at least have familiarity with their new setups.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat combined for nine of the 37 shots on goal, while six different forwards fired multiple attempts in Varlamov's direction.

If Tampa Bay continues to hit the Islanders from all offensive angles, it should not experience a drop off in any of its four lines.

The other key for the Lightning could be the defensive play from its forwards. Anthony Cirelli and Cedric Paquette both had six hits and combined to block seven shots.

If they frustrate the Islanders attack and do not allow an abundance of chances to reach Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Lightning could be in better position to take the lead and hold on to it.

Nine Islanders forwards put a shot on target in Game 5, but their opportunities were not as frequent as the Lightning. Anders Lee was the only New York player with more than two shots on goal.

Barry Trotz's side can't afford to go scoreless for two straight periods again as it did in Game 5, and if it does, it could face a disadvantage that may hinder its chances to win Game 6.

The Lightning have not lost back-to-back games since the resumption of play, and they scored 11 goals in the three wins that followed those defeats.

If that trend holds and the Lightning stifle the Islanders attack in Game 6, the Stanley Cup Final matchup could be set Thursday.

