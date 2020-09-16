NFL Week 2 Picks: Game-by-Game Over-Under Predictions

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season kicked off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Houston Texans. While the Chiefs held serve, other contenders stumbled out of the gate.

Kyler Murray and the new-look Arizona Cardinals stunned the San Francisco 49ers, while Gardner Minshew led the Jacksonville Jaguars to an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Football Team began a new era by smothering Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, and an offensive pass interference call helped the Los Angeles Rams hang on to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Week 2 is sure to offer more drama, beginning with an Ohio matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Let's take a look at the over-under lines in all 16 contests this week.

Week 2 Over-Under Predictions

(All lines via DraftKings)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Time: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 44 points

The Browns scored just six points in a thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, while the Bengals managed only 13 against the L.A. Chargers. But both teams will be hungry to bounce back on a short week, and the Browns might have success running the ball against Cincy after Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley gashed the Bengals last week. Both teams are also likely to take shots in the passing game given suspect secondaries.

Prediction: Over

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 42.5 points

This game might be won through the air, which hardly bodes well given the performances of Sam Darnold and Jimmy Garropolo last week. The Niners somehow only ran the ball 25 times against the Cardinals, and they could struggle to get the ground game going against a staunch Jets front seven. Meanwhile, the Jets have already lost Le'Veon Bell to the injured reserve.

Prediction: Under

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 49.5 points

No reason to take the under here, especially after Aaron Rodgers and the Packers shredded the Minnesota Vikings for 522 yards and 43 total points. The Lions' secondary is already thinning, though Desmond Trufant might be able to play Sunday. Still, Matthew Stafford and Co. are likely to be playing catch-up in this one.

Prediction: Over

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 41 points

Josh Allen threw 46 times against the Jets, but it remains to be seen whether he will do the same against Miami after the Patriots had plenty of success using Cam Newton in read option looks. Allen might have some designed runs of his own. Either way, this one should be about ball control, and the Dolphins might have a had time throwing on Tre'Davious White and the Bills secondary.

Prediction: Under

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 48 points

This one could go either way. Minnesota might choose to run the ball and control clock, while Philip Rivers and the Colts could test the Vikings secondary after Rodgers decimated that group this past weekend. However, the under seems more likely given Rivers is still learning Indy's system as well as Minnesota's tendency to get out to slow starts.

Prediction: Under

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 41.5 points

The Broncos might have to rely on Drew Lock in this one after Pittsburgh limited the Giants to just 29 yards on 20 carries. Lock made some nice throws in the opener, but also had a hard time throwing deep downfield. Pittsburgh will look to smother Lock and win the time of possession, which makes the under seem like a "lock' for this contest.

Prediction: Under

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 48.5 points

Tom Brady had mixed results in his Bucs debut but he should come out hungry against an underwhelming Carolina pass-rush. Simultaneously, the Bucs had a hard time containing New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the passing game, which should make Christian McCaffrey a threat in the flats or even on wheel routes against linebackers in man coverage. The game might not be a thriller, but it seems likely a lot of points will be scored.

Prediction: Over

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 45.5 points

The Eagles have injuries on the offensive line, which is not a good recipe when going up against Aaron Donald and Co. Los Angeles might have to go to the air more against a tough Eagles front seven, and the Eagles could get a boost from Miles Sanders if healthy. But given Wentz's lack of protection and L.A.'s apparent comfort in a heavy dose of runs, this could be a somewhat boring affair predicated on defensive adjustments.

Prediction: Under

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 53 points

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks threw the ball early and often against a weak Falcons secondary with great success, and it is likely Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will do the same. The Falcons are always candidates to put up points, even if they are "garbage time" scores. Two likely pass-happy teams could make for one of the highest-scoring games of the week.

Prediction: Over

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under 42 points

The Titans fed Derrick Henry 31 times on Monday, and he could be in for another large share against the Jags. Minshew was tremendous against the Colts, but he was also aided by a pair of poor-timed Rivers interceptions. Can he have the same amount of efficiency and effectiveness against Tennessee? Regardless, the Titans' ability to milk clock and work long scoring drives make the under more appealing.

Prediction: Under

New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 42.5 points

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky needed a heroic second-half performance (and some luck) just to get past a lackluster Lions secondary. The former No. 2 overall pick faces another weak group in New York, though it is possible the Bears run the ball more given Pittsburgh's success on the ground against the Giants. Daniel Jones could be up against it once again facing a tough Bears pass-rush and a defense with a penchant for creating turnovers.

Prediction: Under

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 46.5 points

Murray negated San Francisco's pass-rush with his scrambling ability, something he will almost assuredly have to use against a Washington defense that finished first in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) in Week 1, per Football Outsiders. On the other side, Washington will need more from Dwayne Haskins, who has yet to show the ability to consistently move the ball or hit receivers on target down the field.

Prediction: Under

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:25 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 47.5 points

The Chargers have Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa up front, but it will be hard to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with Clyde Edwards-Helaire asserting himself in the running game. This should be a practical lock for the over, especially because the Chargers should also have success with their dual-back look and Austin Ekeler as a capable pass-catcher and slot receiver out of the backfield.

Prediction: Over

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 3:25 ET

Over-Under: 52 points

The Ravens will be looking to maintain momentum after putting up 38 points against the Browns, and the Texans will be hoping to bounce back. Deshaun Watson will find a way to lead his team to scoring drives, especially if he can get more protection in the pocket. The question will be whether Houston's defense can slow down Lamar Jackson, who dissected Cleveland's secondary and is still as dangerous as ever as a runner.

Prediction: Over

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 45 points

The Seahawks are unlikely to employ the same pass-heavy game plan as they used against the Falcons, but the Pats might still hope to keep Seattle's defense off balance by running a number of designed QB runs for Newton and a bevy of run-pass options. It would certainly appear to be the best way to slow down Wilson and the Seahawks offense.

Prediction: Under

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Over-Under: 50.5 points

Drew Brees and the Saints will attack the Raiders' secondary, while the Raiders should continue to hand Josh Jacobs the rock to churn out yards and set up play-action for Derek Carr. New Orleans is much stronger than the Panthers up front, which could make things difficult for the Raiders in the trenches. But they should still find ways to score, and Brees will be looking to put it on Las Vegas after saying he was "awful" in the opener.

Prediction: Over

