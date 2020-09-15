Allen Robinson's Agent Denies Rumors Bears WR Requested Trade

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson reportedly has not requested a trade, his agent Brandon Parker told ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday. However, the wideout is "unhappy" about his contract situation as he approaches free agency in the offseason.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune previously reported Robinson asked about a possible trade after he removed all mentions of the Bears from his social media accounts.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network also reported the player feels he has been "disrespected in the Bears' offers to this point" regarding a contract extension.

Teammates Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller both got involved Tuesday, calling for the Bears to extend Robinson:

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract signed after an injury-filled 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His $14 million average annual salary is now the 16th highest in the NFL among receivers, per Spotrac.

The 27-year-old is looking to climb the list after an impressive 2019 season. He finished seventh in the league with 98 catches despite inconsistency at quarterback for the Bears, adding 1,147 receiving yards and seven scores. He led Chicago in each category and had 46 more receptions than any other receiver on the roster.

On Sunday, Robinson kicked off the 2020 season with five catches for 74 yards in a 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions.

If the Bears do move on from the veteran, either through a trade or in free agency, the team would be left with limited proven options at receiver.

Miller, Ted Ginn Jr. and Javon Wims would become the top options down the field for Mitchell Trubisky, creating even more challenges for a passing attack that finished 25th in the NFL last season.