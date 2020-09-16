NFL Power Rankings 2020: Predicting Post-Week 2 Standings

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Week 1 of the NFL season is usually filled with surprises, and the 2020 edition was no different. Supposed contenders like the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys got knocked off, while projected bottom-feeders such as the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Football Team pulled off upsets.

At least the Cleveland Browns played as expected, failing to win their opener for the 16th consecutive Week 1.

Of course, Week 1 generally brings a fair bit of overreaction with it. There's a good chance that in Week 2, a couple of surprise teams will fall back to earth, while some Week 1 losers bounce back.

How will the second week of 2020 unfold? Here, you'll find projected power rankings and records for Week 2.

Projected Week 2 Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (2-0)

4. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

5. Buffalo Bills (2-0)

6. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

7. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

10. New England Patriots (1-1)

11. Tennessee Titans (2-0)

12. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

13. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

14. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

15. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1

16. Chicago Bears (2-0)

17. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

18. Denver Broncos (0-2)

19. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

20. Houston Texans (0-2)

21. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2)

22. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

23. Washington Football Team (1-1)

24. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

26. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

27. Detroit Lions (0-2)

28. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

29. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

30. New York Giants (0-2)

31. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

32. New York Jets (0-2)

Ravens Roll for a Second Consecutive Week

The Baltimore Ravens embarrassed the Browns in Week 1, and while they might not dominate the Houston Texans to the same degree, they're likely to head into their Week 3 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-0.

Don't expect this game to be close either. While the Texans should put up a better fight than the Browns did, they don't match up well with what the Ravens do best.

Houston ranked just 29th against the pass a year ago and showed against Kansas City that there's still plenty of room for improvement. Their run defense got gashed by rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and is going to have its hands full with Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram III, J.K. Dobbins and the rest of the Ravens rushing attack.

Meanwhile, the offensive line that allowed Deshaun Watson to be sacked four times in Week 1 will struggle against Baltimore's new-look pass rush.

Watson and the Texans offense can provide enough firepower to keep pace for a while, but this one won't be particularly close. Don't be surprised if some folks have the Ravens ranked ahead of Kansas City going into Week 3, though we'll let the on-field results sort that out.

Bucs Bounce Back at Home

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were widely expected to be title contenders with quarterback Tom Brady under center. They didn't look like it in Week 1, as Brady tossed two interceptions, including a pick-six, and the Bucs lost by 11.

However, it's worth noting that this was Brady's first game in a new system with a new offense, and he was operating without a preseason of preparation. Perhaps more importantly, the Week 1 loss came against a New Orleans Saints team that won 13 games in each of the last two seasons.

"We're gonna learn from these mistakes, and we're gonna get better. Our chemistry's gonna improve," wide receiver Chris Godwin said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The Buccaneers have a prime opportunity to get back on track with the Carolina Panthers coming to town in Week 2.

Like Tampa, the Panthers have a new starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. They also have a defense that ranked just 31st in points allowed in 2019 and just gave up 34 points to the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

Where the Saints were able to stifle Brady, the Panthers will fall short. And a Tampa defense that held Drew Brees to 160 yards will fluster his former backup, as the Buccaneers get back into the playoff mix.

A Rough Start for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles should consider themselves fortunate that they play in a shaky division. Their meltdown against the Washington Football Team has them staring down a 0-2 record because a dangerous Los Angeles Rams team is coming to town.

Expect Philadelphia to keep things close with L.A., which escaped the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. However, they simply don't have the firepower right now to keep pace on the scoreboard. While running back Miles Sanders has a shot to return in Week 2, wideout Alshon Jeffery remains on the PUP list. Defensive end Vinny Curry and special teamer Craig James are both out for the foreseeable future.

"Vinny [Curry] and Craig James both have significant injuries," Pederson told reporters. "They're going to miss some time here in the next couple of weeks."

Perhaps the biggest concern for Philadelphia is an offensive line that surrendered eight sacks against Washington. While the Rams lack the overall depth that Washington boasts up front, they will have Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers to contend with.

Another close game ends in disappointment, as the Eagles start in an 0-2 hole.