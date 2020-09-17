The Best NFL Free Agent Still on the Market at Every Position

0 of 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

NFL free agency remains a viable avenue for teams in need of a quick fix.

While the market doesn't have a headline name like Jadeveon Clowney anymore, the fact that he's already putting on a show with the Tennessee Titans is a good indication of just how quickly the remaining free agents could make impacts with new teams.

The best remaining free agents have proven production with room for more and make sense for would-be suitors based on age, fit and likely cap hit. The list is limited to players who became free agents over the last calendar year.

Here are the best free agents at each major group, plus potential team fits.