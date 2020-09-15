NFL Picks Week 2: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

There are 16 undefeated teams in the NFL. There are 16 that are winless. And while it's only been one week, it's always nice for a team to open a new season on a positive note rather than immediately looking to bounce back from a loss.

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season gave us an early glimpse of what to potentially expect from the rest of the season. New head coaches were on the sidelines with their team for the first time, some veterans made debuts for new teams and a host of rookies began their professional careers.

It's still difficult to tell, however, how the season is going to go for every team. There are some 1-0 teams that may not end up being good, as well as some 0-1 squads that could end up among the best in the league.

Now, it's time to turn our attention to a new week. Here's a look at the full list of odds for Week 2 games, along with predictions against the spread for each matchup.

Week 2 Odds, Predictions

Picks in bold, made against the spread

Cincinnati at Cleveland (-6)

N.Y. Giants at Chicago (-5.5)

Atlanta at Dallas (-5)

Detroit at Green Bay (-6)

Jacksonville at Tennessee (-10.5)

Minnesota at Indianapolis (-3)

Buffalo (-5.5) at Miami

San Francisco (-7) at N.Y. Jets

L.A. Rams (-1.5) at Philadelphia

Denver at Pittsburgh (-6.5)

Carolina at Tampa Bay (-9)

Washington at Arizona (-6.5)

Kansas City (-8.5) at L.A. Chargers

Baltimore (-6.5) at Houston

New England at Seattle (-4.5)

New Orleans (-5.5) at Las Vegas

Odds obtained via DraftKings

Top Week 2 Underdogs to Watch

Minnesota (+3) at Indianapolis

The Vikings are not a bad team. However, it took them too long to get going in Week 1, and that's not a good thing to do when you're facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Minnesota lost 43-34, with 24 of its points coming in the fourth quarter.

If the Vikings can get off to a better start this week against the Colts, there's no reason they can't potentially win their first road game of the season. Running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen each had two touchdowns in Week 1, and there are some other young playmakers in the offense, such as rookie receiver Justin Jefferson, who should get better with more experience.

The Colts are also looking to bounce back from a Week 1 loss, as they fell at Jacksonville. But they have a strong defense, and that will likely make this upcoming matchup against Minnesota a competitive one.

This game could go either way, but the Vikings are one of the better betting underdogs with a chance to win in Week 2. With the extra three points, it's worth taking a chance on Minnesota to play a bit better on defense, keep up its offensive momentum from late in Week 1 and notch its first win of the season.

Washington (+6.5) at Arizona

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

In Week 1, both Washington and Arizona notched surprising upset victories. Washington overcame a 17-point deficit with 27 unanswered points in its 27-17 home win against Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the Cardinals went on the road and pulled out a 24-20 win over the 49ers, the defending NFC champions.

Arizona is likely to win this contest. But will it be by at least seven points? That's far from a sure thing.

Washington's pass rush is tough to stop. It collected eight sacks in its win over Philadelphia, and its pressure also led to a pair of interceptions. Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have a lot of young talent to work with on that side of the ball, and if this team is going to keep pulling off surprises, it will likely be because of its defense.

But quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. showed improvement and strong leadership. If the offense can play more like it did in the second half than it did in the first half of Week 1, it may be good enough to support the team's defense.

The Cardinals' offense, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, will be a challenge. But bet on Washington to at least keep it within six points on Sunday.

New England (+4.5) at Seattle

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

In a normal season, a Sunday night matchup at Seattle would be an extremely hostile environment. In 2020 with no fans in attendance, it won't be quite as challenging. And that could lead to New England pulling off an upset win, or at least playing a game decided by only a few points.

A lot of attention has been on the Patriots' offense, which is now led by quarterback Cam Newton. And although the unit didn't have a huge showing in Week 1 against the Dolphins, they rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including a team-high 75 yards and two scores from Newton.

Don't forget about New England's defense. Led by cornerback Stephon Gilmore, last year's Defensive Player of the Year, the Pats held the Dolphins to 11 points and 269 total yards while collecting three interceptions, including one by Gilmore.

The Seahawks may not be able to pile up as much offense as they did against the Falcons in Week 1 (38 points and 383 total yards). And because these are two strong, well-coached teams, this is a game that could come down to the wire.

Don't be surprised if the Patriots either pull out the win or lose by four points or less, making them a team to consider when placing bets this week.