5 NFL Quarterbacks Who Are Already on the Hot Seat

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL teams should take a page from the Tennessee Titans' roster management playbook: Don't handcuff an offense to an underwhelming quarterback.

Going into Week 7 of the previous campaign, the Titans benched Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill, and that move saved their season. The latter went on to earn the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In other situations, we can see the succession plan with a high draft pick set to take over for an aging veteran. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was the No. 6 overall pick from the 2019 draft, replaced Eli Manning after Week 2 last season.

Some coaching staffs have to make a quarterback decision on a weekly basis. Typically, the lead skipper will announce the starter if enough buzz about a potential switch becomes a hot topic of discussion.

After one week of action, five quarterbacks sit on hot seats. Some of them helped lead their clubs to victories. Yet that doesn't extinguish a potential controversy if the passing attack goes through rough patches. Who could head to the bench in the near future?