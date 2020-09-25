Best NFL Rookie Seasons by Position Since 2000

1 of 10

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The biggest reason we opted for a "by position" approach instead of a general "Top 10 Rookie Seasons" route is that the latter would have been overrun with quarterbacks and running backs. There have been so many quality rookie quarterbacks in the past 20 years, most of whom were just laying the foundation for rock-solid careers.

Ben Roethlisberger went 13-0 as a rookie and orchestrated five game-winning drives. Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott immediately turned around teams that were atrocious the year before drafting them. Russell Wilson threw for 26 touchdowns. Cam Newton threw for more than 4,000 yards and had a combined 35 passing and rushing touchdowns.

But by the slimmest of margins over that collection of outstanding candidates, give us Robert Griffin III, who did the seemingly impossible by making Washington both a fun team and a legitimate threat to win a Super Bowl.

For the four seasons before trading up to take Griffin at No. 2 in the 2012 NFL draft, Washington was abysmal on offense, averaging between 16.6 and 18.9 points per game in each of those seasons spent in the NFC East's basement. The entire offense scored just 27 touchdowns in 2011, but then Griffin swooped in and had 27 touchdowns (20 passing, seven rushing) as a rookie while leading Washington to an NFC East crown.

Sure, he fumbled a dozen times. And yes, the "If he keeps running around like that, it's only a matter of time before he gets seriously hurt" postulations ended up being painfully accurate. But of the 40 rookie quarterbacks in the past 20 years to throw for at least 2,000 yards, did you know RGIII boasts the second-highest quarterback rating (102.4), trailing only Prescott (104.9)?

Everyone fondly remembers his scrambling ability, but Griffin was also one heck of a passer before that terrible turf at FedExField destroyed his knee and his career.