Devonta Freeman Choosing Between 4 Teams, 'Ready for Whatever Team Needs a Vet'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman has narrowed his choice to one of four teams as he weighs his next step, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Freeman said to Anderson he's "ready for whatever team needs a vet."

The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a disappointing 2019 season in which he ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns on 184 carries. He also caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four scores.

Finances were likely a factor in the Atlanta Falcons' decision to release Freeman since he was still owed $21 million over three years. His $8.3 million average salary was the fifth-highest for a the running back, per Spotrac, as well.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported in May the 28-year-old was prepared to sit out this season in the event a team failed to table the kind of offer he's seeking. That may have just been posturing on his part, though.

Freeman most recently met with the Jacksonville Jaguars but didn't come to terms on a contract.

Playing the waiting game can be a sensible plan for a player in Freeman's position since running backs inevitably get hurt.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

ESPN's Mike Wells reported Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles, ruling him out for the rest of the season. A hamstring injury kept Miles Sanders out of the Philadelphia Eagles' 27-17 defeat to the Washington Football Team.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also noted teams sometimes refrain from adding experienced free agents to the roster until after Week 1 since it can impact the amount of termination pay they might have to fork over.

Anderson's report seemingly points to the idea Freeman is nearing a final decision.