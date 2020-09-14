Le'Veon Bell Could Miss 'A Couple' Weeks with Hamstring Injury, Per Jets' Gase

John Munson/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell could miss a couple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday.

Bell hurt his hamstring just before the halftime break of Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills and briefly returned in the second half before being pulled. Frank Gore, who led the Jets with 24 yards on six carries, will get the start if Bell is unable to go.

Gase said after the game he regretted allowing Bell to return. The three-time Pro Bowler pulled up lame and was clearly in pain after being hurt on a second-quarter pass attempt from Sam Darnold.

"That play looked bad," Gase told reporters. "I'm watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad.

"I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn't come out. We come in at halftime. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, 'I can't put you in there. We can't take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are.'"

Bell previously suffered a hamstring injury in camp that led to a brief war of words between the running back and Gase. The pair had a less-than-stellar beginning to their relationship last season, and the Jets explored trading Bell during the offseason.

The 37-year-old Gore may wind up getting a starter's load of carries next week against the San Francisco 49ers, the team where he spent 10 seasons. The Jets' only other healthy running back on their roster is Josh Adams, who had two carries for eight yards and a touchdown Sunday.

If Bell is expected to be out at least three weeks, the Jets could take advantage of the NFL's new injured reserve rules and sign a short-term replacement. In 2020, players may return after spending three weeks on IR.