1 Prediction for Every 2020 MLB Playoff Contender Down the Stretch

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a battle with the Yankees in the AL East. Both clubs surely think they can win the division, but a second-place finish is more realistic.

If the Jays are going to best the Yanks, they could use a strong finish by right-hander Nate Pearson.

The hard-throwing prospect flashed big-time promise through four starts before an elbow strain put him on the shelf. However, he's nearing a return and could help Toronto in its 2020 playoff quest either out of the pen or as a starter.

"The most optimistic and more likely scenario is that he comes back in to a starting role," manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters. "Maybe it's in more of a hybrid [one], like when you've seen us have more pseudo-piggybacking scenarios, but it really just depends on when and where he comes back."

The 24-year-old is obviously part of the club's long-term plans. But he feels like a possible game-changer down the stretch right now.

