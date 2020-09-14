NHL Playoff Schedule 2020: Viewing Info, Predictions for Monday's Action

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

As the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Vegas Golden Knights are the highest-seeded team remaining in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The New York Islanders, the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, are the lowest. But they are both facing the same predicament: a 3-1 deficit in a conference final.

On Sunday, the Islanders lost Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. In order to advance, they will need to win three straight games against the Bolts, who are 13-4 this postseason and have yet to lose consecutive games.

The Golden Knights will also need three straight wins to advance after losing Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Final to the Dallas Stars. Vegas has scored only six goals over the series' first four games, and half of those came in its lone victory in Game 2.

This year's Stanley Cup Final matchup will be set by Tuesday night if the Stars and Lightning can win their respective Game 5s.

Here's the schedule for the remainder of the conference finals round, followed by a preview of Monday's action.

Remaining Conference Finals Schedule

Monday, Sept. 14

Game 5: No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 5: No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 18

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday Preview, Predictions

Despite this being only the Golden Knights' third season in franchise history, they have already enjoyed a good deal of postseason success. They reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, made the playoffs in 2019 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this year.

But Vegas is one loss away from elimination, as it enters Monday's Game 5 against Dallas down 3-1 in the Western Conference Final. And if the Golden Knights don't get some offense going early in that contest, then their postseason departure may be imminent.

In Game 4, Vegas scored first early in the second period. Through the first three games, the team that opened the scoring went on to win. That didn't happen Saturday, though.

If the Golden Knights had won that game, the series would be tied. Instead, they now need to stave off elimination, but head coach Peter DeBoer thinks a comeback is doable, perhaps even more so while playing on neutral ice.

"This isn't unheard of and it's a unique year, so I think with no home-ice advantage, it's even more of an option," DeBoer said, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We're prepared for the battle."

And Vegas isn't going to go down with a battle. Expect them to have a better showing in Game 5, using some early offense and solid defense to win, cutting Dallas' series lead to 3-2.

The Golden Knights have a balanced scoring attack, and although they are enduring a rough stretch, having lost five of their past seven games, they did win a Game 7 matchup against the Vancouver Canucks to end their second-round series, so they've shown the ability to prevail with the pressure on.

Vegas will get one win closer to the comeback, but it may not get any closer. Dallas is playing well on both ends of the ice, and it may be difficult for any team to beat it in three consecutive games.

The prediction here is that the Stars will win the series in either six or seven games, thwarting the Golden Knights' comeback attempt and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2000.