NFL Week 2 Picks: Early Predictions for Every Game

At this point, 28 of the NFL's 32 teams have played their season opener. The last four will be in action Monday night, when the New York Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos host the Tennessee Titans.

There have been some surprises in Week 1, too. The Washington Football Team overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17. And perhaps even more shocking was the Arizona Cardinals pulling out a 24-20 road win over the San Francisco 49ers, who won the NFC title last season.

For the teams that have already opened the season, the focus has now shifted to Week 2. Here's an early look at the upcoming week's schedule, along with predictions for each game and some matchups to watch.

Week 2 Schedule, Predictions

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Browns 27-24

Sunday, Sept. 20

New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Bears 24-21

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 33-28

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Packers 35-21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Titans 31-17

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 28-27

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Bills 23-13

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets: 49ers 31-10

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: Rams 30-27

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 27-21

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers 38-28

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23-20

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Chiefs 31-27

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans: Ravens 35-28

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30-27

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders: Saints 28-17

Week 2 Matchups to Watch

Which NFC South Team With New QB Bounces Back?

The Buccaneers and Panthers each brought in new starting quarterbacks this past offseason. Tampa Bay added six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, while Carolina gave an opportunity to Teddy Bridgewater, who proved himself as New Orleans' backup in 2019.

Neither team started the season with a win, though. Brady's Bucs lost on the road to the Saints 34-23, while Bridgewater and the Panthers fell to the Raiders at home 34-30.

Brady, who is now 43, didn't have one of his better performances, going 23-of-36 for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned by New Orleans for a score that made it 24-7 early in the third quarter.

Bridgewater went 22-of-34 for 270 yards and a touchdown, which came on an impressive 75-yard strike to Robby Anderson in the fourth quarter. However, it wasn't enough as Carolina's offense also had some early inconsistency.

Both the Buccaneers and Panthers have some talented playmakers on offense, so it should be fun to watch them face off, especially with Brady and Bridgewater getting more comfortable. However, it would certainly be surprising to see Brady start the year 0-2, so don't be surprised if he finds a way to will Tampa Bay to victory.

Texans Take On Another AFC Offensive Powerhouse

Talk about a tough start to the season for the Texans. They played in the first game of the 2020 campaign last Thursday, losing to the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs 34-20. Now, they have to take on the Ravens, led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

And Baltimore didn't show much rust during its season opener against Cleveland on Sunday. Jackson went 20-of-25 for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for a team-high 45 yards in the Ravens' 38-6 victory. Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins also had a solid debut, scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Houston's offense will likely need to get off to a faster start than it did at Kansas City. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown and ran for another in that contest, but both came in the fourth quarter after the Chiefs had already taken a 31-7 lead.

The Texans will also be looking to avenge their 41-7 loss to the Ravens last season. The Ravens offense has no trouble putting up a lot of points in a hurry, and if they start off hot again in Week 2, they could be on their way to beginning the year 2-0.

Who Wins Super Bowl XLIX Rematch On Sunday Night?

It may be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, but this isn't the same Patriots team now that Brady has been replaced by Cam Newton as their starting quarterback.

On Sunday, the Pats opened the season with a 21-11 home win over the Dolphins, as Newton went 15-of-19 for 155 yards while also powering the team's rushing attack with 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Not everything about New England is different, though, as it still has a strong defense, which notched three interceptions against Miami.

The Seahawks have also made some changes since Super Bowl XLIX, but they still have Russell Wilson at quarterback. And the 31-year-old had an impressive start to the season, going 31-of-35 for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-25 road win over the Falcons.

This upcoming Sunday night, the Patriots and Seahawks should play an exciting contest, as Newton and Wilson could potentially trade big plays back and forth. And while it's a game that could go either way, Seattle looked quite impressive in its season opener and could end up as one of the top teams in the NFC this season.