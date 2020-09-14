MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Heading into Final 2 Weeks

4 of 10

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

15. Philadelphia Phillies (23-22)

The Phillies played three doubleheaders and nine games total last week, finishing 4-5 to remain one game over .500 and just a half-game back for second in the NL East standings. Zack Wheeler (fingernail), J.T. Realmuto (hip), Spencer Howard (shoulder) and Rhys Hoskins (forearm) all suffered injuries over the weekend, and their status will be crucial to the team's playoff hopes.

14. St. Louis Cardinals (20-20)

The Cardinals have three more doubleheaders on the slate this coming week, and they will have to play 20 games over the final 14 days of the season. Overshadowed by the fact that they have been playing catch-up, Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .310/.444/.504 with six home runs and more walks (31) than strikeouts (23). He once again looks like the MVP-caliber player the team was hoping for when he was signed to a five-year, $130 million extension in March 2019.

13. Houston Astros (23-24)

With a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball, the Astros will start a week below .500 for the first time since Aug. 10. With the Oakland Athletics fading from view in the AL West standings, the question now becomes whether they can hold off the Mariners for the No. 2 spot in the division. The fact that 10 of their 13 remaining games are against the Rangers and D-backs helps their cause.

12. Miami Marlins (23-21)

The Marlins had a 6-3 week to climb back over .500 and into the No. 2 spot in the NL East standings. They are looking to punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2003 and just the third time in franchise history. Sixto Sanchez looks like the real deal after turning in two more excellent starts last week. The rookie right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 32 innings over his first five MLB starts.

11. New York Yankees (26-21)

Will a four-game sweep of the Orioles jumpstart a Yankees team that was rapidly plummeting out of the postseason picture? They were 5-15 in the 20 games leading up to their current five-game winning streak, and they remain a half-game back for second in the AL East. They play the Toronto Blue Jays, the team ahead of them in the standings, seven times in their final 13 games.