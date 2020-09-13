Video: Lions' Jamie Collins Ejected vs. Bears for Head-Butting Ref in the Chest

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected in the first half of the team's game against the Chicago Bears after head-butting an official.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Collins had been attempting to demonstrate how he hit an opposing player but was immediately flagged for the action and tossed from the game.

Collins' agency, DEC Management, reacted to the ejection (warning: NSFW language):

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

