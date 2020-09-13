NFL Week 1 Live-Stream Map, Game Times and TV Schedule

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The first football Sunday of the 2020 NFL season is here, football fans! The gameweek kicked off with a one-sided affair between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, but the remaining slate promises to offer several more exciting—and hopefully more competitive—contests.

You're going to want to catch as much of the action as possible, and we're here to help you do just that. Here we'll run down all the schedule and viewing information you need to catch the games you want. We'll also dig into some of the most important contests of the opening-week schedule.

Let's get to it.

Week 1 Coverage Map (via 506 Sports)

Week 1 Schedule, TV and Live-Stream Info

Sunday, September 13

1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, CBS Sports App

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: CBS, CBS Sports App

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: CBS, CBS Sports App

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS Sports App

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers: CBS, CBS Sports App

4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals: CBS, CBS Sports App

4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, September 14

7:10 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants: ESPN, ESPN online

10:20 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos: ESPN, ESPN online

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Gail Burton/Associated Press

While the early-afternoon matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens isn't going to appeal to all football fans, it's an important game for a couple of reasons.

For one, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face the expectations that come with winning 14 games last season and being the league MVP. They also face the pressure of bouncing back from a complete playoff dud. Cleveland got the better of Baltimore early last season, and the Ravens cannot afford to be caught off guard again.

The Browns, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a heavily hyped but ultimately disappointing 2019 campaign.

"It's not about what's happened and the adversity," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "It's about how you can handle those things."

Cleveland might be the playoff team that many expected them to be a year ago, and it will have a chance to make an early statement in Baltimore.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

As far as divisional games go, the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings matchup will probably play better nationally than the Browns-Ravens. It's also a pivotal game in the NFC North race and in the conference in general.

Both Minnesota and Green Bay made the postseason in 2019.

While the Packers remain largely unchanged from last season—an additional running back and new backup quarterback notwithstanding—the Vikings experienced a fair amount of turnover. Guys like Everson Griffen, Trae Waynes, Xavier Rhodes and Stefon Diggs are all gone, and it will be interesting to see how the Vikings adapt.

There is also a certain amount of intrigue in seeing how Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers handles yet another year without a stocked receiving corps—and possibly a transition to more of a run-oriented offense.

Ultimately, though, the final score will be the most important takeaway in this game. The Packers and the Vikings are the two favorites in the division, and the winner will have a leg up in the race.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Opening-week games don't get more exciting than this. While recent matchups between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have carried their fair share of excitement, this edition marks the debut of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform.

Those expecting to see a washed-up version of Brady might be disappointed too.

"One thing that strikes me is that he doesn't look like he's any older," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "Actually, his arm looks stronger than what we saw last year on tape."

Tampa Bay is widely expected to be a title contender this season, but the Bucs will first have to knock the Saints from the top of the division.

An important NFC South showdown. Brady vs. Drew Brees. The return of Rob Gronkowski. This game has it all, and it should be the most popular game of the week nationally. If you can only catch one late-afternoon matchup, this is the one to watch.