Serena Williams Withdraws from Italian Open Because of Achilles Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Serena Williams announced Saturday that she has withdrawn from this week's Italian Open because of an Achilles injury.

According to the WTA's official website, Serena said in a statement: "I regretfully must withdraw from The Internazionali BNL d'Italia due to an Achilles strain. I'm so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon."

Williams last played Thursday, when she was defeated 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, by two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the 2020 U.S. Open.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.