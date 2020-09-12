Titans' 1st Round Draft Pick Isaiah Wilson Arrested over Alleged DUI

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was arrested Friday night and booked on a DUI charge in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville reported Wilson registered a 0.107 and 0.113 breath alcohol concentration on two breathalyzer tests, both over the state's legal BAC limit of .08. He was bonded out of jail at 1:28 a.m. local time, less than an hour after being booked.

"We are aware of the situation," the Titans said in a statement. "This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team, and we are working through details on how to proceed."

Wilson has been placed on the COVID-19 list twice since rookies reported to training camp July 23.

The 21-year-old New York City native was also listed on a Tennessee State University police report in August after receiving a trespass warning for attending an off-campus party that violated curfew guidelines, per Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.

"We're aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision-making as we go outside the facility," head coach Mike Vrabel said at the time.

General manager Jon Robinson added, "We've handled it internally."

Tennessee selected Wilson out of the University of Georgia with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft in April.

A two-year starter with the Bulldogs, he was expected to compete with Dennis Kelly for the starting job at right tackle. Kelly, who took charge in making sure players followed the COVID-19 guidelines at the facilities during camp, likely won the job by default given Wilson's absences.

"I think Dennis would be an unbelievable dictator in any country with the way he's been handling the mask thing," Taylor Lewan joked. "And so although it's been very annoying, he's doing a good job. And I hate even saying that out loud. Dennis is a really good friend of mine, so I hate throwing the boy compliments."

It's unclear whether Wilson will travel with the Titans to Empower Field at Mile High for their season-opening Monday Night Football clash with the Denver Broncos. Ty Sambrailo will take over as the chief reserve at both tackle spots if the rookie is unavailable.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Denver is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday.