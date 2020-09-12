NHL Playoff Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Predictions for Conference Finals

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

We're getting closer to finding out which teams will be contesting this year's Stanley Cup Final. It's possible that will be decided as soon as Tuesday—or it could take until Sept. 19. Either way, we're approaching the conclusion of the 2019-20 NHL season almost one year after it got underway.

Both conference finals matchups are competitive. In the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a 2-1 lead after the New York Islanders cut into their early lead with a Game 3 win Friday. The Dallas Stars, meanwhile, took a 2-1 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final with a Game 3 win Thursday.

Both series are close enough that they could still go either way. Here's a look at the full schedule for the remainder of the conference finals round, followed by a prediction of which two teams will advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Remaining Conference Finals Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 4: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 4: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

Game 5: No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 5: No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 18

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Stanley Cup Final Matchup Prediction

The Lightning and Golden Knights have been the favorites to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for much of the postseason. And that's what's going to happen.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead over New York In the Eastern Conference Final in impressive fashion. It dominated Game 1, winning 8-2, before pulling out a 2-1 victory in Game 2 on Nikita Kucherov's game-winning goal with 8.8 seconds remaining.

However, the Lightning didn't come out of that game 100 percent. Brayden Point, their leading scorer this postseason, suffered an unspecified injury, while Alex Killorn received a one-game suspension for boarding. Both missed Game 3, which Tampa Bay lost 5-3.

"Guys [have] to take more responsibility," Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "You're not going to replace those players, but I think guys really stepped up and took advantage of maybe more ice time and playing in probably more offensive situations."

That should happen, but it would also help for Tampa Bay to get Point back. Killorn will return in Game 4, which will at least help some with their offensive depth.

The Lightning haven't lost consecutive games in these playoffs, going 12-4 thus far. They are a strong team that finds ways to bounce back from rare defeats, and they should do that in Game 4. And after taking a 3-1 series lead, they should quickly put away New York, ending its remarkable underdog run this postseason.

The Golden Knights are facing greater adversity than the Lightning. They are trailing the Stars for the second time in the series after their 3-2 overtime loss in Game 3. And while they have played well defensively, they have had trouble getting off to fast starts, which has led to less offensive production than they had earlier in the postseason.

In fact, Vegas knows it needs to get off to better starts given the team that has scored first has won each of the first three games of the Western Conference Final.

"We talked about that [Friday] morning in our meeting," Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "That's going to be a focal point going forward."

Fortunately for Vegas, its attack is balanced and is filled with solid players. If one guy gets going, then it's possible more will follow suit, helping the team put up big goal numbers like it did earlier in the playoffs. The Pacific Division champions won eight of their first nine postseason games and scored at least four goals seven times during that span.

It may take six or seven games, but the Golden Knights will outlast the Stars and get to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in the franchise's first three seasons.