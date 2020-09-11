Report: MLB Eyes Postseason Bubble Schedule with Globe Life Field World Series

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has created the framework for a bubble plan in advance of the upcoming postseason, per ESPN's Jeff Passan:

A neutral-site postseason, which would be a first in MLB history, is expected to be approved "sometime next week," per Passan.

Players union approval must occur as well as a decision on how to best acclimate families into the bubble environments.

The World Series would begin Oct. 20 and be held entirely at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers. The National League Championship Series would also occur in Arlington as would one of the two NL Division Series. Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros, would host the other.

The American League Championship Series would head to the San Diego Padres' Petco Park, as would one of the AL Division Series. Dodger Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, would hold the other ALDS.

MLB has introduced a round before the ALDS and NLDS this year, a best-of-three series involving the top eight teams in each league. Those series would occur entirely at the home ballparks of the top four seeds in each league, which will consist of the six division winners and the top wild card team in the AL and NL.

Passan explained MLB's position on having a bubble environment for the playoffs in a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has created mass postponements for teams' schedules, including those of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals:

"Still, the prospect of a positive test waylaying the playoffs is palpable enough that MLB is insisting on the extra security a bubble notionally provides. A single positive coronavirus test can result in multiple postponements. In a strictly scheduled postseason, with TV network commitments, such a possibility could be devastating.

"And with multiple positive tests in MLB this season being traced to family members, the league's position is simple: Either families go through a quarantine period, enter the bubble and live with players, or they can come to the host cities but remain socially distanced from players during the postseason."

As Passan noted, the league would look to rent out entire hotels, which would create an environment where players and families can stay on the property. They would not be allowed to leave except to the stadium for games.

Two weeks remain in the regular season, with the playoffs set to begin Tues., Sept. 29.