US Open Tennis 2020 Men's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev used two different styles of victories to land spots in the 2020 US Open men's singles final.

Thiem used a straight-set win over Daniil Medvedev, which included two tiebreak victories, to advance to his second straight Grand Slam championship match.

Zverev earned his first-ever berth in a Grand Slam final by way of a comeback from two sets down against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Sunday's final inside Arthur Ashe Stadium will be the first Grand Slam championship that will not feature Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal since Wimbledon in 2016, when Andy Murray defeated Milos Raonic.

US Open Men's Final Information

Date: Sunday, September 13

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Thiem is the more experienced player of the two finalists in Grand Slam title tilts.

The second-seeded Austrian lost to Nadal at the 2019 French Open in straight sets and fell to Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open final in five sets.

Thiem comes into Sunday's final in much better form than Zverev, as he dropped a single set in his first six matches.

The Austrian showed off his shot-making ability in a big match Friday, as he fended off the threat from the third-seeded Medvedev in a pair of tiebreaks.

In his four victories over seeded players, Thiem lost a single set, which occurred in the third set of the third round against Marin Cilic.

Since then, Thiem survived three tiebreaks in nine sets and has won four sets through a score of 6-1 or 6-2.

Zverev has not looked sharp in his last two matches, as he was pushed to four sets by Borna Coric in the quarterfinals and dropped the opening two sets to Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinal.

The fifth-seeded German achieved his first win after being down two sets Friday, but he needs to be much better to challenge Thiem.

Zverev's improvements from Friday to Sunday have to start in the opening set. He won four games in the first sets against Coric and Carreno Busta.

The dip in quality extended to the second set in both matches, as he needed a tiebreak to level the match with Coric and fell 6-2 to Carreno Busta.

Zverev also has to overcome a 2-7 record against Thiem. Only one of his victories against the Austrian has come on a hard court.

Thiem defeated Zverev in each of their three head-to-head meetings in Grand Slam matches, with the most-recent one coming in the 2020 Australian Open semifinals.

Zverev has taken two sets from Thiem in those clashes, but he has not fared well of late against the No. 2 seed. The German won one of the last seven sets.

Given his so-so form and poor head-to-head history with Thiem, Zverev faces a stiff challenge to take his first Grand Slam crown in his first final appearance.

