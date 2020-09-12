Week 1 NFL Picks: Predictions, Odds and Over-Under Tips for Season Openers

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tom Brady's first game in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform could the highest-scoring affair of Week 1.

The Buccaneers surrounded the former New England Patriots quarterback with a wealth of offensive options, which could set him up to go score-for-score with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans had one of the most explosive offensive units in 2019, which was led by Brees and Michael Thomas. If the Saints flex their offensive muscle inside the Superdome, the NFC South showdown may easily eclipse the over/under of 48 assigned to the matchup.

Other overs may be tougher to achieve because of the list of injuries affecting Super Bowl contenders at certain positions. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to score at a decent clip in 2020, but we may have to wait to see them compete in a high-scoring game since they have two wide receivers banged up.

NFL Week 1 Schedule and Odds

Sunday, September 13

Cleveland at Baltimore (-7.5) (1 p.m. ET, CBS) (Over/Under: 47.5)

Indianapolis (-8.5) at Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET, CBS) (O/U: 45)

Miami at New England (-7) (1 p.m. ET, CBS) (O/U: 41.5)

Las Vegas (-2.5) at Carolina (1 p.m. ET, CBS) (O/U: 47.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo (-6.5) (1 p.m. ET, CBS) (O/U: 39.5)

Chicago at Detroit (-2.5) (1 p.m. ET, Fox) (O/U: 43)

Green Bay at Minnesota (-2.5) (1 p.m. ET, Fox) (O/U: 45)

Philadelphia (-5.5) at Washington (1 p.m. ET, Fox) (O/U: 42.5)

Seattle (-2.5) at Atlanta (1 p.m. ET, Fox) (O/U: 49)

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Cincinnati (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS) (O/U: 42)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3.5) (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) (O/U: 48)

Arizona at San Francisco (-6.5) (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) (O/U: 48)

Dallas (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) (O/U: 51.5)

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh (-6) at New York Giants (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) (O/U: 46)

Tennessee (-2.5) at Denver (10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN) (O/U: 41)

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over-Under Tips

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (Over 48)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay and New Orleans easily surpassed 48 points in their pair of meetings in 2019, and that was with Jameis Winston under center for the Buccaneers.

Even with Winston throwing four interceptions in Week 11, the Saints and Bucs combined to put up 51 points.

That is a positive sign for the Sunday's over now that Tampa Bay has a more prolific quarterback in charge of Byron Leftwich's offense.

Brady played the Saints on five occasions in the regular season as a Patriot, and four of those clashes have featured more than 48 points. The six-time Super Bowl winner threw for three touchdowns in a trio of those contests, and he could be poised to record a similar total Sunday with Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard at his disposal.

Brady may be without one of his top targets, as Mike Evans was listed as doubtful on the injury report, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If Evans can't play, Godwin would likely receive the bulk of the primary targets from Brady, and that would give the wideout a chance to improve his form against the Saints.

In six meetings with New Orleans, the Tampa Bay receiver has a pair of 100-yard performances and four with 50 yards or fewer.

The primary receiver on the other end of the matchup, Michael Thomas, has had some of his best games versus the Buccaneers. Two of his three best single-game receiving totals have come at home against Tampa Bay.

Additionally, Drew Brees has typically started strong. He had 370 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 in 2019 and put up 439 yards and three passing scores in the 2018 opener versus Tampa Bay. In fact, the Saints quarterback has thrown for 300 or more yards in the opener in eight of the past 10 years.

With a handful of trends going in the over's direction and Brady looking to impress in his first game out of New England, the over seems to be the safe bet as long as it stays beneath 50.

Arizona at San Francisco (Under 48)

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with two injuries to their wide receiver corps. Deebo Samuel was declared out for the opener against the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie Brandon Aiyuk is questionable, per Schefter.

The health of the 49ers' top two receivers will affect how both teams finalize their game plans for Sunday's clash at Levi's Stadium.

Arizona can put more focus on stopping tight end George Kittle since it does not have to worry about being beaten over the top by the speed of Samuel and Aiyuk.

Rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons could be the key to stopping Kittle, but he should not be tasked with doing the job alone. If he receives help from the secondary, the Cardinals could slow down quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's top aerial threat.

San Francisco could be more inclined to run the ball Sunday since it has a healthy duo of Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon.

A year ago, Arizona allowed the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, but it did hold the 49ers to 135 yards on the ground in two meetings. However, in those head-to-head clashes, San Francisco thrived through the air with 718 passing yards. If the balance shifts back to the ground game, Kyle Shanahan's team could put up larger numbers on the ground.

If the rushing attack is the main offensive focus for the 49ers, they could take time off the clock and keep the ball out of Kyler Murray's hands. Murray could also be susceptible to a slow start that hinders a high point total. In 2019, Murray recorded the fewest passing touchdowns in the first quarter and was sacked the most in the second stanza.

If the 49ers keep the second-year quarterback out of rhythm until the second half, not only would the under look better, but a San Francisco cover could occur as well.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.