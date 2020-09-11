Giants vs. Padres Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test in SF Organization

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Friday evening's game between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants at Petco Park has been postponed after an undisclosed member of the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Giants confirmed a member of the franchise tested positive and deferred to Major League Baseball to provide more information.

Saturday's game has also been postponed.

The announcement marks the first time the National League West has produced a confirmed case of the coronavirus during the regular season.

The Padres defeated the Giants 6-1 on Thursday in the first matchup of a scheduled four-game series. San Diego and San Francisco have one more series planned this season, a three-game set beginning on September 25.

No makeup dates have been announced yet, though the six remaining contests between the two teams provides the league a bit of flexibility.

Both the Giants and Padres remain locked in the playoff race. San Diego is in second place in the NL West and 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco is nine games back but in possession of the first wild-card spot in the NL.