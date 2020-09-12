B/R's Week 1 2020 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

5 of 9

This involves two backs in committee situations, and while both are expected to be starters in 2020, there's a stark contrast in their values.

Austin Ekeler, who caught 92 passes in 2019, is a points-per-reception (PPR) machine. Raheem Mostert, who has just 20 career receptions, is not. This makes Ekeler the hands-down better choice in PPR formats, and it also means he'll be on the field more for those managing him in standard-scoring leagues.

While Mostert will be sharing time with receiving backs Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman, Ekeler is going to stay on the field for passing downs.

As for the tight ends, we could be looking at close to a wash. Ertz is a major piece of the Eagles' passing attack, but Noah Fant could be in store for a second-year leap. The key for him will be finding consistency, as he had two games with more than 100 yards and seven with fewer than 20 in Denver last season.

Ertz, meanwhile, is frustrated with his contract situation and could become trade bait before the deadline—the presence of Dallas Goedert makes a trade something the Eagles could swallow.

"I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual," Ertz said about wanting to remain an Eagle, per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

If Ertz ends up elsewhere, his fantasy value could plummet. While it's probably a long shot now, it's a possibility that can't be ignored.

Verdict: Trade for Ekeler and Fant