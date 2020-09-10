Sammy Watkins' Updated Chiefs Fantasy Outlook After Week 1 vs. Texans

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, Sammy Watkins produced big numbers in Week 1. The question is whether the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver can be trusted on a consistent basis for fantasy football.

Last season, Watkins opened the year with nine catches for 198 receiving yards and three touchdowns, quickly becoming the most-added player in fantasy leagues and a fixture in starting lineups for the next couple of months.

Unfortunately, he didn't have another touchdown the rest of the season and had just 475 yards across the next 13 games.

Fast forward to Thursday against the Houston Texans and Watkins was once again a key part of the Chiefs offense. The 27-year-old had seven catches for 82 yards, adding a touchdown catch on a quick throw:

Watkins also had a touchdown called back after he was ruled short of the goal line and was targeted again inside the 5-yard line later in the game.

As well as he played, the receiver could have had even bigger numbers.

Despite the production, concern remains that this was just a fluke, similar to last season:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With a lot of mouths to feed in the Chiefs offense, Watkins' numbers are certainly going to fluctuate, and he will be difficult to trust even in Week 2. However, there is reason to believe this was just the start of something bigger for the talented player.

Watkins might not have scored much last season, but he ranked second on the team with 90 targets and led all Chiefs receivers in offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He remained a near-every-down player Thursday, finishing with a team-high nine targets.

The veteran had plenty of opportunities last year in an elite offense, and he just didn't capitalize. The team still trusts him in 2020, and there is a chance he finally takes advantage of his chances.

Watkins will likely remain a volatile WR3 going forward, but he is someone you can't ignore. He should be added in all leagues and could be a starter for those seeking a high-upside option.