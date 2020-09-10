Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson Donate Meals to Front-Line Workers Before Opener

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson will be competitors when the NFL season kicks off Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, but they were on the same side away from the field recently.

The pair of star quarterbacks donated meals to front-line workers in Kansas City and Houston, with each player contributing to a hospital in the opposing city:

Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, taking home the game's MVP award, before being rewarded with a contract worth up to $503 million over 10 years. Watson later became the second-highest-paid player in the NFL with a deal that will net him $40 million per season over four years with the Houston Texans.

The two are now giving back to their communities and helping those who have been hard at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.