Fantasy Alert: Colts Reportedly Drafted Jonathan Taylor to 'Spell' Marlon Mack

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts might have used a second-round draft pick on Jonathan Taylor, but they aren't looking to put a heavy burden on the former Wisconsin star right away.

"The move wasn't made to supplant Mack, as one team source put it after the draft, it was to make Mack better," The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported. "The Colts feel that Taylor can spell Mack mid-game, keeping him fresher for the fourth quarter."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.