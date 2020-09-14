Way-Too-Early Predictions for the Top 2021 MLB Free Agents

0 of 21

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

If it seems a little early to be looking ahead to the 2020-21 Major League Baseball free-agent market, that's because it is. The regular season isn't even over yet.

Still, we thought we'd get a head start on predicting which teams will claim the top talents.

Ahead are our preliminary projections for where this winter's top 20 free agents will ultimately land. This involved trying to match players' abilities with teams that figure to be in the market for said abilities. Though the league's financial situation is admittedly tricky right now, we also considered teams' likely budgets.

We'll start with some honorable mentions and then count 'em down.