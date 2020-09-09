US Open Tennis 2020 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The women's single semifinals at the U.S. Open is set and tennis fans will get to see two of the sport's biggest names battle for a chance to make the final.

Jennifer Brady will face Naomi Osaka in the top half of the bracket while Serena Williams takes on Victoria Azarenka in the bottom half.

Azarenka cruised to an easy victory in the quarterfinal against Elise Mertens on Wednesday, defeating the Belgian star in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

U.S Open Women's Single Semifinals

Matchups: (4) N. Osaka vs. (24) J. Brady, (3) S. Williams vs. V. Azarenka

Date: Thursday, September 10, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com

Preview



Williams comes in looking to earn a spot in her fifth Grand Slam final since winning the 2017 Australian Open after rallying back in a quarterfinal against Tsvetana Pironkova (4-6, 6-3, 6-2). The American won nine of the final 11 games to stave off elimination and advance to the U.S. Open's final four.

“I was like one point from not being here," Williams said on the court after the win. "I just kept fighting and never gave up. You got to keep going.”

Not since 2014 has Williams claimed the annual event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She can snap that streak and secure a record-tying 24th tournament victory with two more wins this week.

Up first is Azarenka, who made quick work of Mertens by winning 60 of 95 points.

Williams is 19-4 against Azarenka for her career, last facing the No. 58-ranked player in the world during the 2019 BNP Paribas Open Round of 32. Williams won in straight sets (7-5, 6-3).

Osaka, meanwhile, needed just two sets to get past Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals (6-3, 6-4) as she seeks to follow up her 2018 U.S. Open win with another title in 2020. Brady needed only two sets as well as she took down Yulia Putintseva (6-3, 6-2).

Brady and Osaka split their only two previous matchups but Brady has yet to drop a set during the 2020 U.S. Open.

Thursday could be the day that changes as the pressure that comes with the semifinals begins to mount.