US Open Tennis 2020 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

The U.S. Open men's singles semifinals are set after No. 2 Dominic Thiem defeated No. 21 Alex De Minaur in straight sets on Wednesday.

Thiem will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in a clash of the top men's seeds remaining. In the other half of the bracket, No. 5 Alexander Zverev will match up with No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta.

Men's semifinals coverage will air beginning 4 p.m. ET on ESPN Friday. The Carreno Busta vs. Zverev match will kick off the semis, with the Medvedev vs. Thiem matchup to follow.

Here's a look at how all four players got to this point.

Dominic Thiem

The No. 2 seed has dropped only one set leading into the semifinals, and that was against a tough opponent in 2014 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 3 Marin Cilic in the third round.

Thiem didn't have much trouble in that one, though, ultimately winning 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Every other victory has been by straight sets, with only two matches going to tiebreakers.

One of them was a hard-fought victory over unseeded Jaume Munar, who gave Thiem all he could handle in the first set. Both players won a pair of break points in the first set before going to a tiebreak, which Thiem won 8-6. Thiem settled down in the second set, 6-3 before eventually winning by walkover.

His most dominant performance was against No. 15 Felix Auger Aliassame. After winning a tiebreaker in the first set, Thiem won the next two sets by 6-1 scores to earn his third of five straight-set victories thus far.

Thiem followed that up with another fantastic performance in a two-hour, straight-sets win over De Minaur, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. He became the first Austrian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals in the process.

Daniil Medvedev

No men's tennis player has performed better in this year's tournament than Medvedev as evidenced by his five straight-set victories.

None of the 2019 U.S. Open finalist's first four matches even went to a tiebreaker, and he also was on the right end of a bagel when he beat Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in their fourth-round match.

A quarterfinal matchup against No. 10 Andrey Rublev, who is the only seeded player Medvedev has faced in the draw thus far, naturally proved a bit more difficult.

Two of those sets were forced to tiebreakers, but Medvedev was able to prevail in straight sets anyway, 7-6 (8), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Medvedev had never reached the fourth round of a major before his run to the 2019 U.S. Open finals, where he took Rafael Nadal to five sets after being down two sets to none.

Alexander Zverev

The No. 5 seed's road to the U.S. Open semifinals hasn't exactly been easy despite avoiding No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was upset in a five-set thriller in the Round of 16.

Four of Zverev's five matches have gone to four sets, and all of them were 1-1 after two.

He dropped the first set in two of those matches, including a 6-1 result against Boran Coric in the quarterfinals. Zverev won the next two sets against Coric via tiebreaker before taking home the fourth set, 6-3.

Zverev was on the ropes a bit against Kevin Anderson in the first round. After winning the first set by tiebreaker, he dropped the next one, 7-5. He closed out Anderson in the next two sets, though, to advance to the next round.



His best performance was against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 16, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta

No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta has certainly had the most eventful run to the semifinals, in large part because of his Round of 16 opponent, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Carreno Busta had broken Djokovic in the first set to go up 6-5. In frustration, Djokovic struck a tennis ball that accidentally hit a line judge, who stumbled to the ground.

Djokovic was defaulted, meaning his match and tournament were over.

Carreno Busta advanced to the quarterfinals and survived a five-set thriller against No. 12 Denis Shapovalov. He was on the right end of two tiebreakers in the second and third sets but on the wrong end of the bagel in the fourth, leading to a fifth and deciding set.

Once there, Carreno Busta won 6-3 to advance to his first ever Grand Slam semifinals.

Carreno Busta's first-round match against Yasutaka Uchiyama also went to five sets, but the favorite ended up pulling out the victory after taking the final set, 6-3.