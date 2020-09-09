Kyle Shanahan: 49ers Practiced in 'Apocalyptic State' amid California Wildfires

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made an apt comparison when describing the skies over the team's practice facility in Santa Clara, California.

While not quite matching the hue in San Francisco on Wednesday, Santa Clara's orange-tinted atmosphere made for a jarring visual:

"We just got back in from walkthrough and it's orange out here, too," Shanahan told reporters. "I feel like I'm in the Book of Eli, it's like an apocalyptic state out there."

According to AirNow, the air quality measured at 72 in Santa Clara and is projected to hit 102 on Thursday.

The Niners host the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The air quality will need to get much worse in order for the game to be in potential jeopardy. The NFL sets the air quality threshold at around 200 before it seriously considers moving a game to another location.

That became a talking point in November 2018, when the Camp Fire was burning throughout Northern California.

Wildfires are once again ravaging California and multiple other states in the western United States. As a result, people in San Francisco awakened to find the city looking like the scene of a science fiction film.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The San Francisco Giants have a home game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters he's expecting the event to go on as scheduled.