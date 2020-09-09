Report: Steve Cohen Finalizing Mets Purchase Despite Late A-Rod, J-Lo Push

Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is reportedly "finalizing" paperwork to complete his purchase of MLB's New York Mets from majority owner Fred Wilpon, minority owner Saul Katz and their families.

Charles Gasparino of the Fox Business Network reported Wednesday:

Tim Healey of Newsday added the talks are going "smoothly" with "no obstacles" despite speculation about a renewed push by a group led by former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

