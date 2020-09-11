Each MLB Team's Biggest X-Factor for the Stretch Run

1 of 24

Steven Senne/Associated Press

For AL teams with less than a 5 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, the focus figures to be on the future. We highlighted one young player for each of those clubs who could play his way into the 2021 plans with a strong finish.

Boston Red Sox: 1B Bobby Dalbec

The 25-year-old has launched five home runs in his first 35 plate appearances after taking over as Boston's starting first baseman following the Mitch Moreland trade. On the flip side, he's also struck out 16 times for a staggering 45.7 percent strikeout rate. Anything he can do to mitigate those swing-and-miss red flags would be welcome.

Kansas City Royals: LHP Kris Bubic



Brady Singer entered the season with more hype, but Bubic has been the better of the team's two rookie starters. The 23-year-old pitched a career-high seven innings his last time out, and he could solidify his spot in the 2021 rotation this month.

Los Angeles Angels: RF Jo Adell



One of baseball's elite prospects entering the year, Adell is hitting just .180/.241/.300 in 108 plate appearances in the majors. He's gone hitless in 16 of his 28 games and has a 38.9 percent strikeout rate. He needs to show something over the final weeks to stake his claim to the starting right field job in 2021.

Seattle Mariners: IF Ty France



Acquired in the Austin Nola trade last month, France was blocked across the infield in San Diego and never received an extended look in the majors. The 26-year-old hit an absurd .399/.477/.770 with 27 doubles and 27 home runs in 76 games at Triple-A last year, and he's 7-for-21 in six games with the Mariners.

Texas Rangers: RHP Kyle Cody



A prospect on the rise in 2017 when he posted a 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 136 strikeouts in 126 innings in Single-A and High-A, Cody missed most of 2018 and all of 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 6'7", 225-pound right-hander has middle-of-the-rotation upside, and he's pitched to a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings this year.