Aaron Jones Says Packers 'Definitely Are' Working on New Contract

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones divulged Tuesday that he and the Packers are working on a contract extension.

According to NFL Network's Will Selva, Jones appeared on Good Morning Football and said: "Yes, they definitely are. My agent and them are taking care of that. I'm gonna focus on football."

Jones, who is coming off a career year in 2019, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2020, meaning he could become a free agent during the offseason if an extension isn't reached.

The Packers selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of UTEP and deployed him as a part-time starter in his first two NFL seasons, but he received a significant bump in playing time last season.

Jones started all 16 games and set career highs across the board with 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 49 receptions for 474 yards and three additional scores. His 19 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns led the NFL, as did his 16 rushing touchdowns.

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the focal point of Green Bay's offense for many years, Jones essentially took that title from him last season, as Rodgers finished with barely over 4,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Although it was an unconventional breakdown during the Rodgers era, head coach Matt LaFleur's decision worked wonders, as the Packers went all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers didn't do much during the offseason in terms of giving Rodgers more options in the passing game, but they did curiously beef up the backfield by selecting running back A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The 247-pounder could take some of the short-yardage burden off Jones' shoulders in 2020, but he may also be an insurance policy in case Green Bay is unable to re-sign Jones.

Backup running back Jamaal Williams can also become a free agent at the end of the season, meaning the Green Bay backfield is rife with uncertainty beyond 2020.

If Jones and the Packers can't agree to a new contract before their first game of the 2020 regular season on Sunday, however, Jones will have even more incentive to ball out this season.