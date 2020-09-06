Video: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Ejected by Joe West for Yelling from Suite

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo looks on during the seventh inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Nationals in Baltimore. The Nationals and Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Well, you don't see this one every day.

Umpire Joe West ejected Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo from Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Atlanta Braves, saying Rizzo was continuously hollering at the umpires from a luxury suite.

West—who said he had already talked to the commissioner's office Friday about Rizzo's running commentary during the series and told that office he would put a stop to it if it continued—had quite the quote about the decision after the contest.

"I wouldn't take that from a player. I wouldn't take that from a manager," he told reporters. "If it was Donald Trump, I'd eject him, too. But I'd still vote for him."

"He was saying 'you're brutal' and other things," West added. "We're in a pandemic situation, you can hear everything."

Major League Baseball said in a statement it had contacted the Nationals about the incident and would be following up with West and his crew.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like