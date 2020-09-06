Video: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Ejected by Joe West for Yelling from Suite

Video: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Ejected by Joe West for Yelling from SuiteSeptember 7, 2020
Well, you don't see this one every day.
Umpire Joe West ejected Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo from Sunday's 10-3 loss against the Atlanta Braves, saying Rizzo was continuously hollering at the umpires from a luxury suite.
West—who said he had already talked to the commissioner's office Friday about Rizzo's running commentary during the series and told that office he would put a stop to it if it continued—had quite the quote about the decision after the contest.
"I wouldn't take that from a player. I wouldn't take that from a manager," he told reporters. "If it was Donald Trump, I'd eject him, too. But I'd still vote for him."
"He was saying 'you're brutal' and other things," West added. "We're in a pandemic situation, you can hear everything."
Major League Baseball said in a statement it had contacted the Nationals about the incident and would be following up with West and his crew.