MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 3 Weeks Before 2020 Playoffs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

10. Toronto Blue Jays (22-18)

The Blue Jays have vaulted up the standings with a 15-7 record in their last 22 games, and they now hold a one-game lead over the Yankees for second place in the AL East. That said, they were dealt a significant blow over the weekend when Teoscar Hernandez suffered a rib injury that will cause him to miss "serious time." The 27-year-old is hitting .308/.358/.637 with 14 home runs on the year.

9. Houston Astros (21-19)

The Astros have a 16-6 record at Minute Maid Park this year, compared to a 5-13 record on the road. They will play 14 of their final 20 games away from home, so they will need to reverse that trend if they hope to be playing in October. Where would this team be without Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.35 ERA, 37.2 IP) and Framber Valdez (3-3, 3.61 ERA, 52.1 IP) stepping up in the rotation?

8. Minnesota Twins (25-17)

The Twins snapped a six-game losing streak on Tuesday and rattled off five straight wins before losing on Sunday, putting them right back in the thick of a tight AL Central race with the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. They play those two teams seven times in seven days from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, and that will go a long way in determining where they finish in the standings.

7. Oakland Athletics (23-14)

The Athletics finally returned to action on Friday, playing their first game since the previous Saturday amid after a positive COVID-19 test. They have two more off days and four double-headers the rest of the way, so it's going to be a grind trying to hold onto the top spot in the AL West standings.

6. Cleveland Indians (25-15)

With four straight series wins, the Indians are now just a half game behind the White Sox in the AL Central race. Franmil Reyes went 10-for-22 with four doubles and one home run last week, and he's now hitting .315/.377/.538 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBI. He's been the clear leader of an offense that ranks 25th in the majors with a .689 OPS.