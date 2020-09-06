Report: Former 1st-Round Pick Josh Rosen, Bucs Agree to Practice Squad Contract

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Josh Rosen will attempt to kick-start his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to join their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

This is Rosen's third team in as many seasons, encapsulating how things have unfolded for the former UCLA star since the Arizona Cardinals selected him 10th overall in the 2018 draft.

As teams were preparing to finalize their 53-man rosters, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Miami Dolphins were open to trading Rosen. Miami ultimately released him outright, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported he went unclaimed on waivers.

Pelissero alluded to how the silver lining of Rosen's departure was that he'd be able to survey the landscape and join a franchise that actually mapped out a long-term plan for him.

Going back to college, continuity isn't a luxury that has been afforded to Rosen.

Any quarterback would struggle with that rate of turnover for his offensive coordinators. He hasn't received a real shot to prove whether he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, either.

The Cardinals were rebuilding in 2018 following the retirements of Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians. It wasn't an ideal situation for a rookie QB, and Rosen predictably foundered. He threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Then Arizona went in a completely different direction with the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury. Rosen's days were numbered when it became clear the team was taking Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

The same situation largely played out in Miami.

The Dolphins' 5-11 record belies how bad they were, with Football Outsiders ranking them last in overall efficiency. In addition, Rosen was only afforded six appearances, going 58-of-109 for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions, before the front office decided to stake its future in Tua Tagovailoa.

Rosen clearly won't be the starting quarterback in Tampa Bay, but Tom Brady can't stay in that role forever. The future Hall of Famer turned 43 in August, and his Buccaneers contract only carries him through for two years.

The New England Patriots tried and failed to execute a succession plan with Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, Brady is at a far different stage of his career. The Bucs can plausibly sell Rosen on the idea of sitting on the bench for a few seasons before he assumes control of the offense.

The 23-year-old also gets to learn under Arians, who has long earned a reputation for his work with quarterbacks.

All things considered, Tampa Bay is a good fit for Rosen, and the Buccaneers might already have their replacement once Brady retires.