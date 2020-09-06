Titans' Updated Depth Chart After Jadeveon Clowney's Reported Contract

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans added a big piece to their defense Saturday by signing Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It creates a lot of depth up front:

Clowney figures to rotate with Harold Landry and Vic Beasley at outside linebacker.

He could also line up at defensive end, replacing Jack Crawford or Isaiah Mack in the front of the 3-4, although he is at his best coming off the edge.

The Titans moved on from five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey this offseason but are still solid up front with Jeffery Simmons and DaQuan Jones. Middle linebackers Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown each had over 100 tackles last season and will anchor the middle of the defense once again.

The pass rush was more of a question mark last season, but Landry could make another jump after tallying nine sacks in his second season. Beasley joins the team with 37.5 career sacks in five seasons, including eight last year, while Clowney adds 32 career sacks.

If Clowney, still just 27, is healthy, he can be an elite presence against both the run and the pass.

Adding in Kamalei Correa, the Titans will be a difficult team to block.

In the secondary, Tennessee lost Logan Ryan but should replace him with a mix of veterans (Malcolm Butler, Johnathan Joseph) and young players (Adoree' Jackson, Kristian Fulton).

Kenny Vaccaro and Kevin Byard remain reliable options at safety, giving this squad everything it needs to match and possibly improve upon last year's run to the AFC Championship Game.