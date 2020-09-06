Fantasy Baseball 2020: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 7

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are about to embark one of the most unique and busiest parts of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The National League East rivals are scheduled to play seven games at Marlins Park from September 10-14, six of which fall into the next week of fantasy baseball.

On top of their heavy weekend workload, the Phillies will play a Tuesday doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox and Miami has a three-game set with Atlanta to attend to before heading home.

With so many games on tap, it makes sense to dip into the waiver wire for high-volume players on both rosters that could play two contests a day and give you an advantage in the fight for fantasy playoff positions.

Notable Waiver-Wire Pickups

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Miami

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Someone has to provide support for the newly-acquired Starling Marte in the Miami lineup next week and beyond.

Jesus Aguilar is the best candidate for that since he has been a constant fixture in the top part of the team's batting order.

The right-handed slugger scored three runs, produced two hits and hit one home run in his last two games against Tampa Bay.

Back in July, Aguilar wracked up nine total bases, two home runs and three RBI in a three-game set with the Phillies.

If he parlays his decent form against the Rays into another successful set of clashes with Philadelphia, Aguilar could be a valuable pick up at first base.

If anything, Aguilar has to be considered as a power option since he has five long balls, 21 RBI and a .471 slugging percentage.

The abundance of projected at-bats could make up for any lack of production you may experience in the coming week.

Tommy Hunter, RP, Philadelphia

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The large amount of games could produce some new opportunities for relievers, even in seven-inning contests.

Philadelphia set-up man Tommy Hunter is worth a look because of the potential volume he will be used at, and the prospect of replacing Brandon Workman in the closer role if he needs the day off.

The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher has earned six holds and has not conceded an earned run since August 20.

Hunter possesses a much better road ERA than at Citizens Bank Park. In seven innings away from Philadelphia, he has a 1.29 ERA and 0.43 WHIP.

The congested schedule should force the Phillies to use inexperienced starters or openers at some juncture, which would open up more chances for Hunter, Workman and others to finish games.

Since the Phillies play their first of three doubleheaders Tuesday against Boston, Hunter should be worth a look for the entire week.

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, Toronto

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Rowdy Tellez could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Toronto's upcoming six-game home stand in Buffalo.

The left-handed slugger has five home runs, 13 RBI, a .868 slugging percentage and 1.293 OPS in 12 games in which Toronto has been the home team.

Tellez will return to Sahlen Field in good form at the dish. He has six hits, three runs, two RBI and a homer in his last three games against Boston.

The three-game set with the New York Yankees to start the week does not look as intimidating as it did a few weeks ago.

In September, the Yankees have allowed five or more runs in all but one of their six games.

If Tellez feasts on the Yankees pitching, he could go into the three-game series with the New York Mets next weekend in red-hot form.

Even if he has a decent power week, Tellez is worth considering since one hot bat in your lineup could make the difference in fantasy playoff qualification.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.