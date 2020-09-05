US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Saturday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams overcame her toughest challenge of the 2020 US Open to move on to the fourth round.

The No. 3 seed in the women's singles draw knocked out No. 26 Sloane Stephens by winning the second and third sets Saturday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams was one of two seeded women to advance to the round of 16 through a three-set victory Saturday.

No. 20 Karolina Muchova, who eliminated Williams' sister Venus in the first round, rallied back from losing the second set to confirm her position in the second week of the season's second major.

There was even more drama on the men's side, with two third-round clashes going to five sets.

Vasek Pospisil and Alex de Minaur both lost their third sets, but somehow found a way to stave off elimination and set up a head-to-head meeting in the fourth round.

Top Men's Results

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. JJ Wolf, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 6 Matteo Berretini def. No. 30 Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Vasek Pospisil def. No. 8 Roberto Batista Agut, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 10 Andrey Rublev def. Salvatore Caruso, 6-0, 6-4, 6-0

No. 21 Alex de Minaur def. No. 11 Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Saturday's top story from the men's draw was the comebacks out of Pospisil and De Minaur.

Both players rallied from down two sets to one in their respective matches to clinch places in the round of 16.

De Minaur dispatched No. 11 seed Karen Khachanov by winning 12 of the final 16 games in the contest.

The top Australian player in the men's draw used a winner at net to close out the victory and set up a meeting with Pospisil.

The Canadian was as dominant after falling in the third set. He outscored the eighth-seeded Roberto Batista Agut 12-5 in the final 17 games.

Pospisil only forced eight break points in five sets, but he converted on 50 percent of them. He was also more accurate on his serve than the Spaniard, as he won 75 percent of points on his first serve.

Pospisil is one of the three unseeded men to clinch a spot in the round of 16. The winner between Frances Tiafoe and Marton Fucsoovics will join that group.

Danill Medvedev, Matteo Berretini and Andrey Rublev continued their first-week dominance by winning their matches in straight sets.

Berretini and Rublev will collide in the round of 16 for the second consecutive US Open. The Italian won in straight sets on his way to the semifinals in 2019.

Top Women's Results

No. 3 Serena Williams def. No. 26 Sloane Stephens, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

No. 15 Maria Sakkari def. No. 22 Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 6-1

No. 16 Elise Mertens def. Catherine McNally, 7-5, 6-1

No. 20 Karolina Muchova def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7)

Williams discovered her form in the second and third sets to put away Stephens.

The No. 3 seed controlled games on her serve in most of the match. She had 12 aces compared to zero from her opponent and won 39 of her 50 first-serve points.

After taking the second set from her fellow American, Williams cruised in the third set to produce a fourth-round meeting with Maria Sakkari, who beat her at the Western and Southern Open.

Sakkari had one of the most dominant showings in either draw Saturday, as she eliminated Amanda Anisimova with ease in straight sets.

Elise Mertens had a more difficult path to victory, but once she won a 7-5 first set, she turned her game into another gear to down Catherine McNally.

Muchova fought the hardest of the four seeded winners in the women's draw, as she took a third-set tiebreak from Sorana Cirstea.

The No. 20 seed stayed alive with beautiful play at net before finishing off the Romanian player.

No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin and No. 7 Madison Keys are among the players looking to complete the 16 players in the fourth round. The two Americans play later Saturday.

